Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League players to be encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccine through government videos

The Telegraph reported that around only 70% of EFL players had received at least one dose of the vaccine or were planning to get one. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka missed Switzerland's World Cup qualifier against Italy this week after testing positive for COVID-19, while a host of other Arsenal players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, were infected last month.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:22 IST
Soccer-Premier League players to be encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccine through government videos
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Premier League has teamed up with the British government to make videos that will encourage players to take the COVID-19 vaccine, British media reported on Sunday. Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, has agreed to address concerns around the vaccine in videos that will be shared with Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as fans.

Reports said that the government initiated such a campaign after it was revealed that there was vaccine hesitancy among players, with Premier League managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Steve Bruce earlier saying that some of their players had declined to take the jab. The Telegraph reported that around only 70% of EFL players had received at least one dose of the vaccine or were planning to get one.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka missed Switzerland's World Cup qualifier against Italy this week after testing positive for COVID-19, while a host of other Arsenal players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, were infected last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021