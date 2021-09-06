BRIEF-Soccer club Paris St Germain signs 2-year deal with fashion house Dior
* FRENCH SOCCER CLUB PARIS ST GERMAIN SAYS IT HAS SIGNED A 2-YEAR PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FASHION HOUSE DIOR, ADDS THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THAT DIOR HAS LINKED UP WITH A SPORTS CLUB
* Dior will provide clothing for PSG team Further company coverage:
