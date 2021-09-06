FIFA to analyze reports on suspended Brazil v Argentina match
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:55 IST
World soccer's governing body FIFA on Monday said in a statement that it will analyze reports on the suspension of Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina and decide on potential measures.
FIFA said it regretted the scenes preceding the suspension of the match. Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Argentine players from the English Premier League of violating Brazilian COVID-19 quarantine rules and suspended the match five minutes after kickoff.
