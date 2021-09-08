Left Menu

Cricket-England to begin 2022 home summer with New Zealand test series

The series against the World Test Championship (WTC) winners will begin at Lord's on June 2, before matches at Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27). England will then play India in a three-match Twenty20 series starting July 1, before a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against the same opposition.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:32 IST
The series against the World Test Championship (WTC) winners will begin at Lord's on June 2, before matches at Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Headingley (June 23-27).

England will then play India in a three-match Twenty20 series starting July 1, before a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against the same opposition. The white-ball matches continue with ODI and T20 series against South Africa later in July, before a three-test series against the Proteas in August and September concludes England's summer.

"It has been a scintillating summer of cricket and so good to see crowds back packing out venues later this summer," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement. "For next summer, I am pleased to be able to confirm three high-quality men's international touring teams for 2022."

England are currently playing India in a five-test series, which the visitors lead 2-1. The final test will begin on Friday at Old Trafford.

