Left Menu

Soccer-Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal helped Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Leeds United on Sunday in a match that was marred by a nasty injury to teenager Harvey Elliott. After a lightning-fast start to the game, Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute, tapping home from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:06 IST
Soccer-Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal helped Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Leeds United on Sunday in a match that was marred by a nasty injury to teenager Harvey Elliott.

After a lightning-fast start to the game, Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute, tapping home from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. The visitors missed a host of chances to make it two in the first half, before Fabinho made one count early in the second period to put Juergen Klopp's side on course for three points in West Yorkshire.

There was a worrying sight later in the half as Elliott needed lengthy treatment on the pitch following a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk, with the hosts' substitute shown a straight red card for the challenge by the referee. Elliott was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious leg injury, receiving applause from Leeds fans as he was taken down the touchline.

Liverpool regained their composure to add a stoppage-time third through Sadio Mane to put the seal on a victory that moved them above Manchester City into third in the standings, while Leeds sit 17th without a win from four league matches this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021