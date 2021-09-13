Left Menu

WTA Rankings: US Open champ Raducanu jumps 127 spots to 23, Fernandez also enters top-30

US Open champion Emma Raducanu jumped 127 spots in this week's WTA Rankings, moving from No. 150 to No. 23, while runner-up at New York, Leylah Fernandez moved to No. 28.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:49 IST
WTA Rankings: US Open champ Raducanu jumps 127 spots to 23, Fernandez also enters top-30
Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/Emma Raducanu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Open champion Emma Raducanu jumped 127 spots in this week's WTA Rankings, moving from No. 150 to No. 23, while runner-up at New York, Leylah Fernandez moved to No. 28. For the first time in six years, Britain has a new top player in Emma Raducanu. The teenager started the year at No. 345 (11 best among British women), but her ranking has been on a rapid climb in the past three months. The Briton has won 21 of her past 25 matches. After reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a wildcard, Raducanu's ranking improved from No.338 to No.179, helping her secure a spot in qualifying at the US Open.

By winning the US Open as a qualifier, Raducanu earned 2,040 points and jumped 127 spots to No. 23. She also overtakes Johanna Konta as the highest-ranked woman from Britain. US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez jumped 45 spots, climbing from No. 73 to No. 28. Fernandez joins compatriot Bianca Andreescu (No. 20) in the Top 30, giving Canada two woman ranked in the Top 30 for the first time in 34 years.

Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka remain unchanged atop this week's rankings, a quarter-final run pushes Karolina Pliskova up one spot to No. 3 and Elina Svitolina sits at Top 4. Barbora Krejcikova moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7. In doubles, Hsieh Su-Wei has returned to the top of the WTA Rankings, replacing Elise Mertens, who held the top spot for nine consecutive weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021