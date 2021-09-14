Sports News Roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth; We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Tough group will be exciting, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool must hit the ground running in their first Champions League game against AC Milan as a tough group also including Atletico Madrid and Porto will leave no room for error, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday. Liverpool and Milan contested two finals in 2005 and 2007, with both sides winning one title each, and Klopp said the Group B fixture at Anfield was among the "must-watch" games in the first stage of the competition.

Athletics - WA restructures cross country, combined and race walking events

World Athletics (WA) has moved the cross country, combined events and race walking meetings to a three-tier World Tour format to allow the governing body to create a simpler calendar of international events. Competitions in the WA Cross Country Tour, Combined Events Tour and Race Walking Tour will have gold, silver and bronze status, with the calendars for each to be announced in due course.

MLB roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 on Monday night, using a five-run first inning against Yu Darvish as a springboard to a 9-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Tommy La Stella led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Evan Longoria added a three-run shot, helping the Giants post their eighth consecutive win. San Francisco clinched no worse than a National League wild-card berth, while San Diego trails Cincinnati by a half-game for the NL's second wild-card spot.

Soccer - We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino

Paris St Germain have been labelled as the side to beat in the Champions League since Lionel Messi joined during the close season but coach Mauricio Pochettino warned that he had not yet turned his stellar cast of players into a team. PSG signed Messi as a free agent from Barcelona to assemble a formidable attacking trio with France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar, but they have yet to show what they are capable of together.

Tennis - Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable run to the title last week, triggering comparisons with some of the greatest achievements in sport.

Soccer - FIFPRO criticises 'flawed process' as FIFA looks at biennial World Cup

Global players' union FIFPRO called for reforms to the international soccer calendar to address the need for a reduced workload for players after FIFA announced a feasibility study into making the World Cup a biennial event. FIFPRO said any expansion of the calendar must include proper safeguards for players' health and that the reforms should facilitate the development of both men's and women's soccer.

Tennis - Raducanu hits Met Gala red carpet in New York victory lap

U.S. Open champion and overnight star Emma Raducanu's New York victory lap included a stroll across the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, where the Briton took her place among sport, film and fashion's brightest stars. Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and sister Venus, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, former world number one Maria Sharapova and Raducanu's Flushing Meadows final opponent Leylah Fernandez were among the tennis players serving up looks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

Ghanaian featherweight aims to go pro after historic Olympic bronze

It was an innocuous blow for such a monumental moment, a glance to his opponent's armpit as the bell rang. But it was enough. Samuel Takyi lifted his red boxing gloves in victory: he had clinched Ghana's first Olympic bronze medal in 29 years. Takyi, 20, has been well known for years in the narrow alleys and rundown gyms of Jamestown, the historic neighbourhood of Ghana's capital Accra whose passion for boxing has produced five of the West African country's six world champions.

Raiders nearly win, then finally succeed in beating Ravens

Derek Carr lofted a 31-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Zay Jones with 3:38 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a wild 33-27 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The winning score came two plays after Carl Nassib forced a fumble by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Darius Philon recovered at the Baltimore 27.

Soccer - CAF president urges 'open minded' debate on World Cup every two years

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says discussions around hosting the World Cup every two years should continue "in an open minded manner", providing a potential boost to FIFA's controversial plans. Motsepe is viewed as a staunch ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF provides a sizeable voting bloc within the organisation, with 54 of its 211 members.

