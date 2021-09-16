KKR's Morgan, McCullum excited about paying in front of fans

Left Menu

Unfortunately, its not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE, Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website.The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session.Head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth.Thats actually fantastic.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is excited at the prospect of fans returning to the stadiums after the lifting of the coronavirus-enforced restrictions and cheering them on when the IPL-14 resumes in the UAE on Sunday.

The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will restart in the UAE on Sunday. On Wednesday, it was announced that fans will be allowed to watch the matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in limited numbers, keeping in mind the COVID protocols and the UAE government regulations.

''Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It's been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it's not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE,'' Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session.

Head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth.

''That's actually fantastic. We were talking about it whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they're going to be, it's fantastic. Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans. ''We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE.'' Batsman Rahul Tripathi also was excited over fans coming in for IPL matches for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. ''We have missed them (fans) a lot during this period. It's always fun when somebody is there in the stands to cheer for you. I must say welcome back to the fans.'' The two-time IPL champions are placed seventh in the points table with four points from seven matches. KKR will start their second leg of the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

