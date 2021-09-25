Rugby-All Blacks call up Blackadder after illness sidelines Jacobson

Left Menu

Ethan Blackadder has been added to New Zealand's starting line-up for their Rugby Championship meeting with world champions South Africa in Townsville on Saturday after Luke Jacobson pulled out due to a stomach bug.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 09:27 IST
Jacobson's withdrawal means Ardie Savea will move to the No. 8 position and Blackadder will take on the No. 7 jersey, with Hoskin Sotutu claiming a place on the bench.

Blackadder and Sotutu both started in the All Blacks' 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane last weekend. New Zealand lead the Rugby Championship standings with a maximum 20 points from their first four games. Anything other than a bonus point win for the South Africans will see the All Blacks clinch the title.

