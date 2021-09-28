Left Menu

Euro 2020 winners Italy will meet Copa America champions Argentina in June 2022

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
UEFA and CONMEBOL on Tuesday announced the broadening of their existing cooperation as well as the staging of a match between the UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 winners Argentina during the international window in June 2022 at a venue to be confirmed. The organising of this match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes.

The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners, and also includes the opening of a joint office in London, which will be in charge of coordinating projects of common interest. "By reaching this agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL express their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical zones, as a bridge uniting people, countries, continents and cultures," UEFA in a release stated.

The UEFA Executive Committee and the CONMEBOL Council also expressed a strong willingness to continue collaborating on other issues of mutual interest going forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

