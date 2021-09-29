Left Menu

Wasim Khan steps down as PCB CEO, BoG to discuss matter

Wasim Khan has stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) CEO four months before the end of his contract.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:26 IST
Wasim Khan steps down as PCB CEO, BoG to discuss matter
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Wasim Khan has stepped down as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) CEO four months before the end of his contract. He had begun his stint as PCB's CEO on a three-year contract in 2019, and as a result of his departure, the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has called in the board of directors for a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

"Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive. As is the process, the BoG will meet later today to consider the matter," read an official PCB statement. Since the appointment of Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman, there have been a number of resignations. Earlier this month, Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had resigned from their roles.

Earlier, Raja had said that England and New Zealand's decision to not play series in Pakistan is a lesson for them and now they will just look after their own interest. After New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan right ahead of the first ODI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that its men's and women's tour of Pakistan would not go ahead as planned. Raja said that his team would now be required to channel all their frustration into showcasing good performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We go in the World Cup now and where we had one team in our target -- our neighbours India, they now add two more teams, New Zealand and England. So pick up the strength and develop a mindset that we are not going to lose because you didn't do right by us with us and we will avenge that in the ground," said Raja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021