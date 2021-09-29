Left Menu

RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:15 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

