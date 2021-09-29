RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.
In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.
The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in an Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi.
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.