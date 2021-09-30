Left Menu

Star drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh quits international hockey

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh on Thursday announced his retirement from international hockey with immediate effect to make way for youngsters. Rupinder was an intergral part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in the Tokyo Games this year, ending a 41-year-old medal drought for the eight-time Olympic champions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@rupinderbob3)
Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh on Thursday announced his retirement from international hockey with immediate effect to make way for youngsters. ''I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever,'' Rupinder wrote in a statement posted on his official twitter handle.

''I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.'' The 30-year-old Rupinder, regarded as one of the best drag-flickers of the country, represented India in 223 matches. Rupinder was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games this year, ending a 41-year-old medal drought for the eight-time Olympic champions.

