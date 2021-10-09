Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari hail Sainz's team spirit in Turkish GP qualifying

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to a power unit penalty but the Spaniard and his team still hailed a job well done in qualifying.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:51 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari hail Sainz's team spirit in Turkish GP qualifying

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to a power unit penalty but the Spaniard and his team still hailed a job well done in qualifying. Sainz prevented McLaren rival Daniel Ricciardo from going further than the first stage and then helped team mate Charles Leclerc reach the final phase with a useful aerodynamic 'tow' on his final run.

"Carlos showed great team spirit," said Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies. Leclerc ended up fourth fastest but will start third as a result of Mercedes' championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who was quickest, taking a 10-place penalty for exceeding his season's engine allocation.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas starts on pole, with Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen alongside on the front row for Red Bull. "I did the best I could to help him (Leclerc)," Sainz told reporters. "We also managed to bump out Ricciardo... our direct competition, so it was a perfectly executed quali," the Spaniard added.

McLaren and Ferrari are locked in a tight battle for third in the Formula One constructors' championship, with McLaren 17.5 points ahead of the Italian outfit with seven races left. Ricciardo won last month's Italian Grand Prix with team mate Lando Norris second. Ricciardo and Norris will start 15th and seventh respectively on Sunday.

"As you see where Charles is right now, not to have two cars up there feels like a bit of a missed opportunity," said Sainz, whose car now has the upgraded Ferrari power unit that Leclerc used for the first time at the previous race. Asked about his prospects, Sainz said he would do his best to overtake.

"We are going to try to recover, we're going to try to be aggressive tomorrow, we have to," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021