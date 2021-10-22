Left Menu

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announced on Friday that he has played his final international cricket match.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 21:44 IST
Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement
Ryan Ten Doeschate (Photo/ Essex Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announced on Friday that he has played his final international cricket match. Ten Doeschate played his last match when the Netherlands locked horns with Namibia on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup.

Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, the legendary Dutch international played his first international match in 2006. "It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands," Doeschate said in a statement as per Cricket Netherlands (KNCB)

"The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational. I'm grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved with the KNCB for allowing me to have enjoyed some of the spectacular highs of international cricket," he added. Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen on July 4, 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. After that, he played in 33 ODI and 24 T20I matches for the Netherlands.

"Sometimes words don't mean enough when summing up someone's career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have him. His skill, knowledge of the game and calmness under pressure was outstanding," said Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell. "Finally, he represented cricket hope to the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be sorely missed as a player but hopefully not lossed to Dutch cricket entirely," he added.

Most notable in Doeschate's international career are the 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011, at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 259* runs against Canada in the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021