Cricket-Former skipper Afghan to retire after Afghanistan face Namibia

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan will retire https://twitter.com/ACBofficials/status/1454494286104473600 from all formats of the game after their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Namibia on Sunday, the country's cricket board said on Twitter. The 33-year-old Afghan - earlier known as Asghar Stanikzai - made his international debut in 2009 in a one-day game against Scotland in Benoni and has 2,424 runs from 114 games in the 50-over format at an average of 24.73.

He has scored 1,351 runs in 74 T20 internationals at an average of 21.79 and played in the team's loss to Pakistan https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-pak-afg/cricket-pakistan-win-afghan-thriller-to-close-in-on-semis-berth-idUKKBN2HJ2AQ in the World Cup on Friday. Afghan captained his country in their maiden https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-test-ind-afg-result-idINKBN1JB1ER test match in Bengaluru in 2018 and played six games in the game's longest format, scoring 440 runs.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it welcomed and respected Afghan's decision and thanked him for his service. "It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."

