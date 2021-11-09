Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Jordan Poole had a game-high 25 points and Stephen Curry 20 as the Golden State Warriors gradually pulled away from the visiting Houston Rockets in the second half for a 120-107 victory Sunday night. Andrew Wiggins (16 points), Otto Porter Jr. (15) and Gary Payton II (10) also scored in double figures for Golden State, which won its fourth straight to improve its best-in-the-NBA record to 8-1.

Tennis-Djokovic wants to coach when he calls time on career

Novak Djokovic plans to become a tennis coach once he calls time on his playing career as he has no intention of taking his knowledge "to the grave", the world number one told Serbian media after clinching the Paris Masters on Sunday Djokovic secured a record-breaking 37th Masters title and his sixth in Paris with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 win nL1N2RY09K over Russia's world number two Daniil Medvedev, who won his maiden grand slam trophy when he beat the Serbian in September's U.S. Open final.

Motor racing-Horner reins in Tsunoda criticism, blames social media

Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner has blamed social media for 'exploiting' his criticism of AlphaTauri's Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Horner told Sky television that his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had been "Tsunodered" in qualifying after their final flying laps were affected by the Japanese going off track and kicking up dust ahead of them.

Motor racing-Verstappen is no believer in momentum but he has it anyway

Max Verstappen does not believe in momentum but Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader is building it anyway. The Dutch 24-year-old is by no means an unstoppable force, with two retirements already this year, but Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix victory sent him 19 points clear of Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton with four races remaining.

NFL-Sponsors split on Rodgers's anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance

Insurance company State Farm said on Monday it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and faced backlash for telling reporters at a press conference in August that he was "immunized" in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Motor racing-Hamilton clarifies his comments about Bottas, Perez

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton moved on Monday to defuse comments he made about Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix. The Briton, who trails Red Bull rival and Mexico race winner Max Verstappen by 19 points with four races remaining, took to Instagram to clarify his words.

NBA-U.S. judge tosses ex-Knicks star Oakley's lawsuit over ejection from game

A U.S. judge in Manhattan on Monday dismissed former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible ejection from a basketball game nearly five years ago. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan said video "conclusively demonstrates" that security guards did not use excessive force in ejecting Oakley, now 57, from a Feb. 8, 2017 televised game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year as she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

NHL roundup: Blackhawks win in King's debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in the team's first game under interim coach Derek King. Leading an odd-man rush with Patrick Kane early in the extra period, DeBrincat took a brilliant backhand pass from Kane to beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

Boxing-Fury brothers issue warning to Jake Paul after training session

Tommy Fury vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in the second round when the pair square off on Dec. 18 in Tampa, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. The 22-year-old Tommy made the claim after working out with newly-minted trainer Tyson, who knocked Deontay Wilder out last month in Las Vegas to retain his WBC belt.

