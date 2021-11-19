Verstappen: "Mercedes were quicker than us in Sao Paulo"

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has admitted that Mercedes were faster than his team in last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix when the Dutchman had to settle for second place behind world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Both teams were waiting on Thursday for the outcome of a hearing by FIA, the world governing body brought by Mercedes into a move in the race in which Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track.

The Red Bull driver wasn't penalised for the incident at the time but Mercedes will point to new footage being available which they believe could alter the original decision and potentially have an impact in the drivers standings in which Verstappen leads Hamilton by 14 points, going into this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

