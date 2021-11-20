Pak vs Ban, 2nd T20I: Whenever you play outside your country, it's important to win games, says Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman expressed happiness after his side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Dhaka.
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman expressed happiness after his side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Dhaka. Zaman played a knock of 55 runs and chased the target of 109 with 11 balls in spare.
"The way wicket was playing, it was not easy early on to play my shots and with time, we were trying to build a partnership, and we succeeded. Thankfully, we finished it," said Fakhar Zaman in a post-match presentation. "To be honest, it was better than yesterday's surface but still not the ideal track for us. Whenever you play outside your country, it's very important to win games. We will keep trying hard in the next game too," he added.
Coming to the match, chasing 109, Pakistan lost an early wicket as skipper Babar Azam had to depart in the third over. But Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan thrashed Bangladesh bowlers at every side of the ground. Later, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rizwan in the 16th over but that was too late as Fakhar Zaman ended the game with 11 balls in spare.
Earlier, Shaheh Afridi and Shadab Khan were the picks in the bowlers for Pakistan as they scalped two wickets each and restricted Bangladesh at 108/7. (ANI)
