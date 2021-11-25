Left Menu

Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group

Riyad Mahrez created the winner, floating a ball to Bernardo Silva at the far post and the Portuguese midfielder showed a deft touch to cushion the ball to Jesus who picked his spot. With one round of games remaining, City lead Group A on 12 points with PSG on eight and Leipzig and Brugge, both on four points, left to compete for third place and a spot in the Europa League.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 03:27 IST
Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group

Gabriel Jesus scored a 76th-minute winner as Manchester City beat Paris St Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to take their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners.

PSG also advanced to the last 16 thanks to Leipzig's win over Club Brugge. Kylian Mbappe fired PSG into a 50th-minute lead, drilling the ball home at the back post after Lionel Messi's cross had deflected off Kyle Walker into the French forward's path.

City drew level when Raheem Sterling poked home at the back post after a lovely ball from Rodri had set up Walker for a trademark low cross. Riyad Mahrez created the winner, floating a ball to Bernardo Silva at the far post and the Portuguese midfielder showed a deft touch to cushion the ball to Jesus who picked his spot.

With one round of games remaining, City lead Group A on 12 points with PSG on eight and Leipzig and Brugge, both on four points, left to compete for third place and a spot in the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
3
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021