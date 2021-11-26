Left Menu

Social activist Anna Hazare discharged from Pune hospital

The 84-year-old anti-corruption crusader was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Thursday for chest pain, following which an angiography and other tests were conducted, they said. Following treatment at the hospital, he was allowed to be discharged, said Dr Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.According to Hazares office, the social activist has been advised to take complete rest.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:37 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare discharged from Pune hospital
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Anna Hazare was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Pune, where he was admitted after he complained of chest pain, the hospital authorities said. The 84-year-old anti-corruption crusader was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Thursday for chest pain, following which an angiography and other tests were conducted, they said. ''Hazare was discharged from the hospital today, as he is fine now. During the angiogram, a minor blockage was detected. There was no need for angioplasty or any surgery. Following treatment at the hospital, he was allowed to be discharged,'' said Dr Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to Hazare's office, the social activist has been advised to take complete rest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021