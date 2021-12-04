Left Menu

Iga Swiatek splits with coach Piotr Sierzputowski

Poland's Iga Swiatek has parted ways with her coach of five years Piotr Sierzputowski, the 2020 French Open champion said on Saturday.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:23 IST
Iga Swiatek splits with coach Piotr Sierzputowski
Iga Swiatek and Piotr Sierzputowski (Photo: Instagram/Iga Swiatek). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Iga Swiatek has parted ways with her coach of five years Piotr Sierzputowski, the 2020 French Open champion said on Saturday. Sierzputowski has been at the helm for Swiatek's successful junior career, which included a junior Wimbledon title in 2018, and her grinding success through the ITF Tour as she worked to get her ranking up to earn direct entry into WTA events.

The coach further helped develop Swiatek's game on the professional tour, leading her to the Roland Garros title in 2020. The 29-year-old was also named the coach of the year in 2020 by the Women's Tennis Association "This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy, either," Swiatek said in an Instagram post.

"I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development." "I would like to thank you coach for everything that you did for me," she added.

The 20-year-old did not name his replacement ahead of the 2022 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021