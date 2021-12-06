Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus ease past Genoa as Allegri celebrates landmark win

Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat Genoa 2-0 on Sunday to rise to fifth place, sealing coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 06-12-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 03:17 IST
Juan Cuadrado scored directly from a corner as Juventus comfortably beat Genoa 2-0 on Sunday to rise to fifth place, sealing coach Massimiliano Allegri's 250th Serie A victory. Cuadrado struck a high, inswinging delivery into the far top corner after eight minutes to put the Old Lady in front in unorthodox circumstances, and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the three points with a late strike.

It was the only the eighth direct corner goal to be scored in Serie A since 2010, but bizarrely the second of the weekend after Hakan Calhanoglu's effort for Inter Milan in a 3-0 win nL1N2SP0ET at AS Roma on Saturday. Juve moved to 27 points, seven behind Atalanta in fourth, as Allegri became the second manager in the three points for a win era to reach 250 league victories after Carlo Ancelotti on 275.

Andriy Shevchenko's wait for his first win as Genoa coach goes on, with the Ukrainian's side still 18th with 10 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

