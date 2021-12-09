Left Menu

Tennis-Mauresmo named French Open tournament director

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, the country's tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament. Former world number one Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year. "I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:17 IST
Tennis-Mauresmo named French Open tournament director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, the country's tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament. Former world number one Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

"I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions," Mauresmo said. "I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom, and passion that have always driven me."

Mauresmo won Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She has also coached several top players, including former number one Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021