Left Menu

Manipur survive penalty shootout to win women's national football title

Manipur successfully defended their Hero Senior Womens National Football Championship crown after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Railways in the final here on Thursday.After a dearth of goal-scoring chances in regulation and extra time, the match went to penalties with the scores at 0-0.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 22:59 IST
Manipur survive penalty shootout to win women's national football title
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur successfully defended their Hero Senior Women's National Football Championship crown after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Railways in the final here on Thursday.

After a dearth of goal-scoring chances in regulation and extra time, the match went to penalties with the scores at 0-0. Manipur goalkeeper Okram Roshini Devi produced three saves to give her side their 21st title at this level.

It was a special moment for Manipur coach Oinam Bembem Devi as well, who had won the national women’s title as a player. ''I'm very happy to add this title to the one I won as a player. The girls played a really good game and I am proud that they have successfully defended this title,'' she said.

Manipur dominated possession throughout the game, but could not break through the Railways defence who maintained their shape and discipline. The lack of penetration resulted in an array of long-range efforts from the North Eastern side which did not trouble opposition goalkeeper Swarnamayee Samal.

Samal almost gifted them a winning goal in the 90th minute after misjudging the flight of a cross but her defence was on hand to bail her out.

As the game went into extra time, the physical load on the players started to show. Both sides had to get through tie-breakers in the semi-finals to get to this stage and fatigue started to play a big role as players went down with cramps and muscle injuries.

In the penalty shootout, both sides were level after the third spot kick having missed one, scored one and having one saved. Roshini Devi then produced two more fine saves and winger Yangoijam Kiranbala Devi scored a crucial fourth penalty to turn the tide in Manipur’s favour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021