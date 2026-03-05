Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Progress: Building a Future for All

Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh declared the state's dedication to fostering a stronger, progressive region. Following a Cabinet meeting, Singh emphasized creating a citizen-centric government that values transparency and accountability. The government aims for stability, sustainable growth, and inclusive development, benefiting all citizens of Manipur.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:41 IST
In a determined push for growth and progress, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh reaffirmed the state government's commitment to creating a robust future for every citizen. The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting where key administrative matters were discussed.

The Chief Minister shared insights on the meeting via social media, highlighting the allocation of portfolios to deputy chief ministers Lossii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, along with other ministers. The discussions focused on instituting a transparent and accountable system dedicated to serving the public effectively.

Singh emphasized the importance of adopting decisions that align with policies promoting peace, security, and inclusive development. The government's steadfast resolve aims to propel Manipur towards sustainable growth and increased prosperity, ensuring no citizen is left behind.

