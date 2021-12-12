Left Menu

Soccer-New York City stun Portland in penalties to win MLS Cup

New York City FC overcame a hostile road environment and wet and windy conditions to upset the Timbers in a penalty shootout and claim the franchise's first MLS Cup in Portland on Saturday.

12-12-2021
New York City FC overcame a hostile road environment and wet and windy conditions to upset the Timbers in a penalty shootout and claim the franchise's first MLS Cup in Portland on Saturday. New York looked like they would ride Taty Castellanos' 41st-minute goal to victory but in the final seconds of regular time, a deflected shot landed in front of Felipe Mora, who fired it home to send the game into extra time.

Both teams had opportunities in extra time but were unable to finish them, sending the match at Providence Park to penalties. In the shootout, New York's veteran goalie Sean Johnson stood tall, saving two of the four Portland shots before Alexander Callens claimed the championship for New York with a shot that found the top right corner of the goal.

