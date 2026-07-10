Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time
Australia has confirmed its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu in a local seabird, marking a significant shift from previous detections in migratory seabirds.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has confirmed its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu in an Australian seabird, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said on Friday.
All previous detections in the country had been in migratory seabirds.
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