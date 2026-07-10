Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time

Australia has confirmed its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu in a local seabird, marking a significant shift from previous detections in migratory seabirds.

Reuters | Australia Has Confirmed Its First Case Of The Deadly Hn Bird Flu In An Australian Seabird | Updated: 10-07-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 08:00 IST
Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time
  • Country:
  • Australia

‌Australia has ​confirmed ‌its first case of the deadly ‌H5N1 bird ‌flu in an ⁠Australian ​seabird, Agriculture ⁠Minister Julie Collins ⁠said on ​Friday.

All previous detections ⁠in the ⁠country ​had been ⁠in migratory seabirds.

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