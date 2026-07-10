Australia confirms H5N1 bird flu case in Australian seabird for first time

Australia Has Confirmed Its First Case Of The Deadly Hn Bird Flu In An Australian Seabird

‌Australia has ​confirmed ‌its first case of the deadly ‌H5N1 bird ‌flu in an ⁠Australian ​seabird, Agriculture ⁠Minister Julie Collins ⁠said on ​Friday.

All previous detections ⁠in the ⁠country ​had been ⁠in migratory seabirds.