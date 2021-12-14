Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at Australian Open

Italy's world number seven Matteo Berrettini has thrown his support behind the decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for players at next month’s Australian Open. The measure has thrown the involvement in the tournament of Serbia's Novak Djokovic into doubt, as the world number one has yet to disclose his vaccination status. But Berrettini backed the decision, after having to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in the lead-up to last year’s Australian Open.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:58 IST
Tennis-Berrettini backs mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's world number seven Matteo Berrettini has thrown his support behind the decision to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for players at next month’s Australian Open. In November, tournament chief Craig Tiley said all players competing at the first Grand Slam event of 2022 must be fully inoculated, following months of negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government.

“I have been vaccinated and from that moment things have got better. I think that the request of the Australian Government is sensible," Berrettini told Italy's Sportface website on Monday. The measure has thrown the involvement in the tournament of Serbia's Novak Djokovic into doubt, as the world number one has yet to disclose his vaccination status.

But Berrettini backed the decision, after having to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel in the lead-up to last year’s Australian Open. “Last year we tried out something difficult. I would not wish two weeks of quarantine, like we had in 2021, on anyone," he said.

“For me, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do to get the world going again.” The 25-year-old had to withdraw from last month’s ATP Finals through injury, but confirmed he will return for the season-opening ATP Cup in Sydney and Australian Open in Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021