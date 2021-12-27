Soccer-Lukaku leads Chelsea to much-needed win at Villa
Villa had taken the lead in the 28th minute with some good fortune when Matt Targett's cross struck the head of Chelsea defender Reece James and flew past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Thomas Tuchel's side drew level six minutes later, though, when Matty Cash clumsily brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi inside the box and Jorginho coolly converted the penalty.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to lead Chelsea to a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa with midfielder Jorginho scoring two penalties in the Premier League on Sunday. Villa had taken the lead in the 28th minute with some good fortune when Matt Targett's cross struck the head of Chelsea defender Reece James and flew past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Thomas Tuchel's side drew level six minutes later, though, when Matty Cash clumsily brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi inside the box and Jorginho coolly converted the penalty. Halftime substitute Lukaku made a swift impact with a fine, angled, glancing header from a Hudson-Odoi cross to put Chelsea ahead in the 56th minute.
In stoppage time, Lukaku was brought down inside the box by Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Jorginho again made no mistake to secure three points for Chelsea who are level with second placed Liverpool on 41 points -- six behind leaders Manchester City.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more
TN chopper crash: Naik Gursewak Singh's body being taken to native village in Tarn Taran
Lance Naik Sai Teja's body reaches his village in AP
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more
Chopper crash: Punjab village bids farewell to Naik Gursewak Singh