Mass Stray Dog Killings Spark Outrage in Telangana Villages

Mass killings of stray dogs have been reported in Telangana, sparking legal action against local leaders. Investigations are ongoing, and activists allege the use of poison. The incidents raise concerns about cruelty as elected officials are suspected of fulfilling promises to control stray populations before elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:12 IST
In a shocking development, nearly 100 stray dogs have allegedly been poisoned in Yacharam village, prompting legal action against several local officials, police reported on Wednesday.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern across Telangana, where around 500 stray dog deaths have been recorded since January 6, triggering widespread alarm among animal welfare activists.

The alleged killings have put local elected representatives under scrutiny, with suspicions that they may have sanctioned the acts to address the stray dog issue as part of election promises. Police continue to investigate the circumstances and seek the carcasses.

