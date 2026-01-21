Mass Stray Dog Killings Spark Outrage in Telangana Villages
Mass killings of stray dogs have been reported in Telangana, sparking legal action against local leaders. Investigations are ongoing, and activists allege the use of poison. The incidents raise concerns about cruelty as elected officials are suspected of fulfilling promises to control stray populations before elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, nearly 100 stray dogs have allegedly been poisoned in Yacharam village, prompting legal action against several local officials, police reported on Wednesday.
This incident is part of a troubling pattern across Telangana, where around 500 stray dog deaths have been recorded since January 6, triggering widespread alarm among animal welfare activists.
The alleged killings have put local elected representatives under scrutiny, with suspicions that they may have sanctioned the acts to address the stray dog issue as part of election promises. Police continue to investigate the circumstances and seek the carcasses.
ALSO READ
Senators Challenge Trump's Alleged Overreach in Fed Investigation
Unveiling the Controversies: Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation Intensifies
Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges Money Laundering Investigation in Delhi High Court
US: Trump administration condemns protest at Minnesota church, DOJ opens investigation
Mass Food Poisoning at Maharashtra Pre-Wedding Event: Investigation Underway