Mass Stray Dog Killings Spark Outrage in Telangana Villages

In a shocking development, nearly 100 stray dogs have allegedly been poisoned in Yacharam village, prompting legal action against several local officials, police reported on Wednesday.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern across Telangana, where around 500 stray dog deaths have been recorded since January 6, triggering widespread alarm among animal welfare activists.

The alleged killings have put local elected representatives under scrutiny, with suspicions that they may have sanctioned the acts to address the stray dog issue as part of election promises. Police continue to investigate the circumstances and seek the carcasses.