Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic skips ATP Cup, adding to Australian Open doubts

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, event organisers said on Wednesday, raising further doubts over whether the world number one player will defend his Australian Open title next month. There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in both events, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:42 IST
Tennis-Djokovic skips ATP Cup, adding to Australian Open doubts
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, event organisers said on Wednesday, raising further doubts over whether the world number one player will defend his Australian Open title next month.

There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in both events, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated against the virus. Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17, have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Australian Open organisers Tennis Australia and global men's tennis governing body ATP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ATP Cup organisers said Serbia's team would now be led by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic.

Owing to Djokovic's current world ranking, Serbia received top billing for the 16-team event, which runs from Jan. 1-9, and were put in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain when the draw was held this month. Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

His father Srdjan told a Serbian television channel last month that Djokovic would probably pull out of the major, saying Tennis Australia's stance on mandatory vaccination was tantamount to "blackmail". The season-opening ATP Cup also saw Austria, which failed the eligibility criteria following the withdrawal of both Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, replaced by France.

Russia, which won the 2021, will be missing Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev from that team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021