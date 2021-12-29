Soccer-Norwich condemn racist abuse following defeat at Palace

Left Menu

The Norfolk club did not the name the players involved but Norwich striker Adam Idah shared a series of racist messages he received on social media following the game at Selhurst Park that ended in a 3-0 defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-nor-report/soccer-edouard-inspires-palace-to-3-0-win-over-lowly-norwich-idUKKBN2J7150 for the Canaries. "Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters," Norwich said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/club-statement-crystal-palace on Wednesday.

Norwich City have condemned the racist abuse directed at players from both teams in their loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Norfolk club did not the name the players involved but Norwich striker Adam Idah shared a series of racist messages he received on social media following the game at Selhurst Park that ended in a 3-0 defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-cry-nor-report/soccer-edouard-inspires-palace-to-3-0-win-over-lowly-norwich-idUKKBN2J7150 for the Canaries.

"Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters," Norwich said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/club-statement-crystal-palace on Wednesday. "The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable ... the club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police."

Norwich added that one individual had been identified and an investigation was ongoing following the comments aimed at Palace players. Defeat at Palace deepened the relegation worries for Dean Smith's side, who are bottom of the league with 10 points from 19 games - three adrift of Watford in the safety zone having played two games more than the London side.

