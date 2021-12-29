Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid quartet test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. Rivals Barcelona are also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak nL1N2TE0FI in their squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca. Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive COVID tests this week.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:06 IST
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. Real Madrid are back in action on Jan. 2 when they travel to Getafe in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of the standings with 46 points from 19 games - eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla who have a game in hand.

Real had several players test positive nL1N2T61P6 for coronavirus earlier this month including Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba. Rivals Barcelona are also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak nL1N2TE0FI in their squad with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday's trip to Real Mallorca.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive COVID tests this week.

