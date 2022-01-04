Left Menu

Former Saurashtra player Ambapratasinh Jadeja dies of COVID-19 infection

He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra.He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:25 IST
Former Saurashtra cricketer Ambapratasinhji Jadeja died of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.

He was 69.

''Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened on the sad demise of Saurashtra’s yesteryears’ cricketer late Shri Ambapratapsinhji Jadeja. He passed away today early morning at Valsad fighting hard battle against Covid-19,'' the SCA said in a media statement issued here.

Hailing from Jamnagar, Jadeja was a prominent right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. He played eight Ranji Trophy matches representing Saurashtra.

He was a retired DSP, Gujarat Police.

In a condolence message, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said, “Ambapratapsinhji was a remarkable player and I have interacted good cricketing moments with him. May his noble soul rest in the shelter of the Almighty.” PTI NRB PDS PDS PDS

