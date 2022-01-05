Our win over WTC champions will inspire coming generations, says Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh pacer Ebadaot Hossain said that their win over World Test Championship winners New Zealand, will inspire the next generations to do the same. Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

"We have come here for the last 11 years and not won a game. When we came this time, we set a goal and we said to ourselves we can do it. New Zealand are Test Champions and if we beat them then it will inspire the next generation to do the same," said Ebadot Hossain after the game at the post-match presentation. "I have been working hard with Ottis Gibson. The conditions are too flat in Bangladesh and we are still learning how to bowl away from home. I am a soldier of Bangladesh and know how to celebrate (after a wicket). My journey from volleyball to cricket is a long story. I am enjoying my cricket," he added.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps. Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings. (ANI)

