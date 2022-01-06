FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Tunisia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Tunisia. Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (19) 1962, 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Best performance: Winners 2004

Drawn in Group F with Gambia, Mali and Mauritania. - - -

Coach: Mondher Kebaier The former defender was a break from the long list of foreign coaches Tunisia have appointed when he was named to the post in August 2019.

He had previously worked at the country’s top three clubs -- Club Africain, Esperance and Etoile Sahel. Despite Tunisia reaching the Arab Cup final last month, there was speculation the 51-year-old was set to be fired, prompting the country’s football federation to issue a statement denying the talk.

- - - Key player: Wahbi Khazri Age: 30 Striker

Khazri, who was born in Corsica and played for France at Under-21 level but whose parents hail from Tunisia, will be competing at his fifth finals. It will be a welcome break from the struggles of St Etienne, where he is their top scorer this season. Despite his efforts they sit bottom of Ligue 1.

Khazri began his career at Bastia then moved to Girondins Bordeaux before enduring an unsuccesful stint at Sunderland. He returned to French football with Rennes. - - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 30 How they qualified: Top place team in Group J, ahead of Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Libya.

Squad Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Esperance), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Ali Jemal (Etoile Sahel)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida (Esperance), Dylan Bronn (Metz), Mohamed Drager (Nottingham Forest), Oussama Haddadi (Yeni Malayaspor), Bilel Ifa (Club Africain), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek), Omar Rekik (Arsenal), Montassar Talbi (Rubin Kazan) Midfielders: Fires Ben Larbi (Ajman Club), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance), Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United), Hamza Rafia (Standard Liege), Elyas Skhiri (FC Cologne)

Forwards: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ittifaq), Yoann Touzghar (Troyes). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

