Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

N.Korea says U.S. actions over Beijing Games are 'insult' to Olympic spirit

North Korea blamed "hostile forces" and the worldwide pandemic for not being able to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and accused the United States and its allies of trying to prevent the Games' success, state media said on Friday. North Korea's Olympic Committee and Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports sent a letter to counterparts in China, including the Beijing Olympics organising committee, expressing their support for the Games despite their absence, KCNA news agency reported.

Djokovic in limbo as lawyers fight Australia ban; mother says he is 'prisoner' in hotel

Novak Djokovic faced at least 72 hours holed up in a Melbourne hotel for immigration detainees after he was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a political firestorm over his medical exemption https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-will-defend-australian-open-title-after-exemption-vaccination-2022-01-04 from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The tennis star, who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, remained in the country after his lawyers launched an appeal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hearing-gives-djokovic-least-another-72-hours-melbourne-2022-01-06 seeking to overturn the federal government decision. A court agreed not to deport him before a full hearing scheduled for Monday.

Doping-U.S. pays up WADA dues after threat to withhold

After threatening to withhold World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) funding until its demands for reform were met, the United States paid its 2021 dues in full, the global anti-doping body said on Thursday. WADA's largest donor outside the International Olympic Committee, the U.S. had been due to pay its dues of $2.93 million by the end of the year.

T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp chasing hallowed NFL records

One of the most compelling storylines entering the final week of the regular season is whether Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will set a new single-season NFL sack record. Watt brought himself within one of Michael Strahan's record of 22.5 set in 2001 with a career-high four sacks of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday night. Pittsburgh closes the season at Baltimore, with both teams still mathematically in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the AFC, although they both need a win and significant help.

ATP roundup: Canada, Russia to meet in ATP Cup semis

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated world No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to propel Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup in Germany. Russia, behind world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, nabbed the final semifinal spot in a defeat of Italy.

NBA-Jazz center Gobert in health and safety protocols

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose COVID-19 diagnosis stunned the world of professional sport near the start of the pandemic, has entered health and safety protocols, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Thursday. The Frenchman's March 2020 diagnosis was the first in a series of COVID-19 positives that effectively shut down North American sport. He tested positive days after infamously touching reporters' microphones at the end of a news conference, emerging as an early cautionary tale of the pandemic.

Tennis-'Stay strong, buddy' - Sandgren voices support for Djokovic

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren on Thursday offered support to Novak Djokovic after the world number one was denied entry into Australia amid a dispute over a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption he received. Djokovic was granted the exemption following a review by two independent medical panels prior to boarding his flight, but upon landing in Melbourne for this month's Australian Open, he was denied entry.

Ducks-Red Wings postponed until Sunday

Thursday night's game between the Detroit Red Wings and host Anaheim Ducks has been postponed due to "COVID-related issues affecting the Ducks," the NHL announced. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Tennis-Japan's Nishikori pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Japan's Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open Grand Slam because he is still recovering from a hip injury, the 32-year-old said on Thursday. Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and struggled for consistency.

Bucs respond to Antonio Brown's claims, release wideout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady's personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians declared Brown was "no longer a Buc" following the latter's decision to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

