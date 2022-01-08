Ashes, 4th Test: Crawley, Hameed kept hopes alive for visitors (Stumps, Day 4)

Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed anchored the innings as England fought back against Australia in the third session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. At Stumps on Day 4, England's score read 30/0-- still needing 358 runs to win. Earlier, Australia declared their innings at 265/6, with a lead of 388 runs.

Resuming the third session at 149/4, Australia batters Usman Khawaja (101*) and Cameron Green (74) continued with their fiery batting performance and completed their century and half-century, respectively. This was Khawaja's second ton in the 4th fourth Test. England finally got a sigh of relief when Jack Leach dismissed Green (74), which was followed by Alex Carey's wicket on his very first delivery.

After declaring at 265/6, Zak Crawley (22*) and Haseeb Hameed (8*) took the batting charge for England and played a flawless innings to bring their side's score at 30/0. Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 265/6d (Usman Khawaja 101*, Cameron Green 74; Jack Leach 4-84); England 294 and 30/0 ( Zak Crawley 22*, Haseeb Hameed 8*; Scott Boland 0-5). (ANI)

