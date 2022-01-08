Left Menu

Ashes, 4th Test: Crawley, Hameed kept hopes alive for visitors (Stumps, Day 4)

Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed anchored the innings as England fought back against Australia in the third session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 13:08 IST
Ashes, 4th Test: Crawley, Hameed kept hopes alive for visitors (Stumps, Day 4)
Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed (Photo/ECB-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed anchored the innings as England fought back against Australia in the third session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. At Stumps on Day 4, England's score read 30/0-- still needing 358 runs to win. Earlier, Australia declared their innings at 265/6, with a lead of 388 runs.

Resuming the third session at 149/4, Australia batters Usman Khawaja (101*) and Cameron Green (74) continued with their fiery batting performance and completed their century and half-century, respectively. This was Khawaja's second ton in the 4th fourth Test. England finally got a sigh of relief when Jack Leach dismissed Green (74), which was followed by Alex Carey's wicket on his very first delivery.

After declaring at 265/6, Zak Crawley (22*) and Haseeb Hameed (8*) took the batting charge for England and played a flawless innings to bring their side's score at 30/0. Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 265/6d (Usman Khawaja 101*, Cameron Green 74; Jack Leach 4-84); England 294 and 30/0 ( Zak Crawley 22*, Haseeb Hameed 8*; Scott Boland 0-5). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022