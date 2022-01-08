Manav Bais, Akshay Neranjen share top spot in Pre Qualifying-I

Gurugram-based professional Manav Bais (74-68) and Bengaluru-based amateur Akshay Neranjen (70-72) totaled two-under 142 to share the top spot at the end of round two of Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2022 being played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad. From a total field of 101 in Pre Qualifying I, the top 26 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at nine-over 153 on an extremely windy day.

Twenty-year-old Manav Bais, lying overnight tied 12th, made a remarkable comeback after his opening round of 74 and an early double-bogey on the third hole in round two. Being four-over for the event after three holes on Saturday, Manav fought his way to the top of the leaderboard thereafter with a chip-in eagle on the 14th and four birdies to register a 68, the lowest round of the event. "I'm very pleased with my performance as I played competitive golf after a long time. I struggled with my short game in round one but made a massive improvement in it in round two. A long conversion on the seventh and a great approach on the eighth, both resulting in birdies, got my round going." said golfer Manav Bais.

Akshay Neranjan, another 20-year-old, who was the joint first round leader, had a mixed day on Saturday as he holed his approach from 100 yards for an eagle-two on the 13th and sank some long putts in his five birdies but also dropped three bogeys and two double-bogeys having found the water hazard on two occasions. Chandigarh-based amateur Bishmadpal Singh Seerha (70-74), the overnight joint leader, shot a 74 in round two to finish third at even-par 144.

The remaining two Pre Qualifying events and the Final Qualifying Stage, earlier scheduled to be held from January 10 - 20, have now been postponed as a result of the rising cases of Covid-19 throughout the country. The dates for these events will be announced in due course of time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)