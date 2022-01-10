Soccer-Substitute Kehrer salvages draw for PSG at Lyon

Thilo Kehrer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Paris St Germain at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as coach Mauricio Pochettino's second-half substitutions paid dividends to extend their Ligue 1 lead to 11 points. Kehrer came on in the 69th minute and struck eight minutes later from fellow substitute Edouard Michut's pass to put PSG on 47 points from 20 games.

The result left Lyon, who had opened the scoring early through Lucas Paqueta, in 11th place on 25 points. Earlier, Nice reclaimed second spot when they beat Stade Brestois 3-0 away despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)