Renata Voracova followed rules, she did nothing wrong: WTA

Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday backed Renata Voracova after the Czech tennis star was detained and then deported from Australia, last week after her visa was cancelled.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:07 IST
WTA logo. Image Credit: ANI
Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday backed Renata Voracova after the Czech tennis star was detained and then deported from Australia, last week after her visa was cancelled. Like 20 times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Voracova also had the medical exemption. But her visa also got cancelled and after spending days in detention, she decided to leave Australia on Saturday after being released.

WTA in a statement on Renata Voracova's visa in Australia said: "The WTA is supportive and appreciative of all the efforts put forth by Craig Tiley and Tennis Australia to host the Summer of Tennis under conditions that continue to be challenging for all. The WTA believes that all players should be vaccinated and is in full support of the immigration policies that have been put in place as the protection of the Australian communities in which we compete is critical." "That being said, the complications experienced over the past few days where athletes have followed the approved and authorized process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country are unfortunate. Renata Voracova followed these rules and procedures, was cleared for entry upon her arrival, competed in an event and then suddenly had her visa cancelled when she had done nothing wrong."

"We will continue to work with all authorities on addressing this unfortunate situation in an appropriate manner," Association added. The 38-year-old Voracova is ranked 82nd in doubles. (ANI)

