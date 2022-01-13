Left Menu

Leader of Oppn in RS Mallikarjun Kharge tests Covid positive, isolates himself

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:06 IST
Leader of Oppn in RS Mallikarjun Kharge tests Covid positive, isolates himself
Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

The samples of the Congress leader were sent for a routine RT-PCR test on Wednesday and the results came positive.

''Shri Kharge is asymptomatic and is under home isolation as per guidelines. He is fully vaccinated, but was not yet eligible for his precautionary or booster dose, which required a nine-month gap from the date of the second dose of vaccination,'' a statement from the Secretary to Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ravindra Garimella said.

It said five staff members in Kharge's Delhi office, including Garimella, had tested positive for the viral disease a few days ago.

All of them are doing fine and recovering well under home isolation, the statement added.

''Shri Kharge would like to use this opportunity to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated and especially, senior citizens to take the precautionary dose on priority as soon as they are eligible.

''He would also like to urge the government to look at expanding the population who are eligible to receive the booster dose and reducing the time gap between the second dose and the precautionary dose,'' Garimella was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said those who may have been in contact with Kharge over the last two days are requested to observe their symptoms and get themselves tested in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022