Leader of Oppn in RS Mallikarjun Kharge tests Covid positive, isolates himself

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

The samples of the Congress leader were sent for a routine RT-PCR test on Wednesday and the results came positive.

''Shri Kharge is asymptomatic and is under home isolation as per guidelines. He is fully vaccinated, but was not yet eligible for his precautionary or booster dose, which required a nine-month gap from the date of the second dose of vaccination,'' a statement from the Secretary to Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Ravindra Garimella said.

It said five staff members in Kharge's Delhi office, including Garimella, had tested positive for the viral disease a few days ago.

All of them are doing fine and recovering well under home isolation, the statement added.

''Shri Kharge would like to use this opportunity to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated and especially, senior citizens to take the precautionary dose on priority as soon as they are eligible.

''He would also like to urge the government to look at expanding the population who are eligible to receive the booster dose and reducing the time gap between the second dose and the precautionary dose,'' Garimella was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said those who may have been in contact with Kharge over the last two days are requested to observe their symptoms and get themselves tested in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

