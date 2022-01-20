Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang says his heart is fine after checks in London

Aubameyang was released from quarantine last week but did not play against Ghana on Friday after doctors reported the cardiac lesions. The player was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December after a disciplinary breach and has been linked to other clubs in the transfer window.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:50 IST
Soccer-Aubameyang says his heart is fine after checks in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Thursday he had been given a clean bill of health after leaving the Africa Cup of Nations to return to London for heart checks. The Gabon football federation said last week that tests conducted in Cameroon after the player was positive for COVID-19 had found cardiac lesions.

"Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy," Aubameyang wrote on his Instagram page. "Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

An accompanying photograph showed him in the gym. Aubameyang was released from quarantine last week but did not play against Ghana on Friday after doctors reported the cardiac lesions.

The player was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December after a disciplinary breach and has been linked to other clubs in the transfer window.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022