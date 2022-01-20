Left Menu

Soccer-Sierra Leone out after penalty miss in defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Pablo Ganet’s 38th-minute strike ensured Equatorial Guinea finished second in Group E and progressed, but Sierra Leone might have gone through as one of the best third-placed finishers if they had forced a draw. They were awarded a last-minute penalty, but Kamara’s effort was saved by Equatorial Guinea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Sierra Leone’s veteran striker Kei Kamara missed a late penalty that scuppered their chances of reaching the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations as they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea on Thursday. Pablo Ganet’s 38th-minute strike ensured Equatorial Guinea finished second in Group E and progressed, but Sierra Leone might have gone through as one of the best third-placed finishers if they had forced a draw.

They were awarded a last-minute penalty, but Kamara’s effort was saved by Equatorial Guinea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono. The result also means that the tiny Comoros Island are through as one of the best third-placed finishers after their heroic 3-2 win over Ghana on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

