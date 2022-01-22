Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Goggia prevails in Cortina downhill after Zauchensee scare

The 29-year-old, who continues to lead the downhill rankings and is third in overall World Cup standings, did not finish last week's race https://www.reuters.com/article/alpine-skiing-women-idUKKBN2JP093 in Zauchensee, Austria, after she lost control and hit the red safety netting at high speed. Siebenhofer, second in the downhill classification, was 0.20 seconds behind Goggia, while Ledecka claimed her first podium of the season, finishing 0.26 off the pace in third.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:54 IST
Alpine skiing-Goggia prevails in Cortina downhill after Zauchensee scare

Italy's Olympic champion Sofia Goggia swept the competition in the women's World Cup downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday, claiming her sixth World Cup victory this season ahead of Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer and Czech Ester Ledecka. Goggia, the favourite to retain her title at the Beijing Olympics next month, finished in one minute 6.98 seconds at her home event.

"When I saw the snow coming towards me and the wind bending the poles and sheets, I got worried. When I realised that I was first, my heart exploded," Goggia said. The 29-year-old, who continues to lead the downhill rankings and is third in overall World Cup standings, did not finish last week's race https://www.reuters.com/article/alpine-skiing-women-idUKKBN2JP093 in Zauchensee, Austria, after she lost control and hit the red safety netting at high speed.

Siebenhofer, second in the downhill classification, was 0.20 seconds behind Goggia, while Ledecka claimed her first podium of the season, finishing 0.26 off the pace in third. The women are scheduled to return for a super-G race at the Italian resort on Sunday and will continue to compete for points on Jan. 29 and 30 in Germany's Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the last downhill and super-G World Cup events before the Winter Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022