F1 signs 7-year contract extension with Singapore Grand Prix

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Formula One signed a seven-year contract extension on Thursday with the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 said in a statement that a deal to continue racing at the Marina Bay street circuit until 2028 was agreed with the Singapore GP and Singapore's tourism board.

Singapore held F1's first night race in 2008 and the venue has proved popular with fans from around the world. The past two editions of the race were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's race is scheduled for October 2 with the Japanese GP to be held the following week.

''Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia,'' F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

The 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

