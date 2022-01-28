Left Menu

Australian Open: Mladenovic, Dodig claim mixed doubles title

France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatia's Ivan Dodig clinched the mixed doubles title on Friday at the 2022 Australian Open.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:12 IST
Australian Open: Mladenovic, Dodig claim mixed doubles title
Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatia's Ivan Dodig clinched the mixed doubles title on Friday at the 2022 Australian Open. Mladenovic and Dodig defeated the Aussies wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open mixed doubles championship.

For Mladenovic, it was her second career mixed doubles title. She took home the first of five trophies to be awarded at this year's event. "You guys have no idea how many times we texted each other, (saying) let's play mixed," Mladenovic told the crowd during the trophy presentation. "And finally it happened, so thank you (Ivan) for playing with me. I had an amazing time, and what a way to finish our first time on court together."

Added Dodig, addressing the crowd: "Thank you guys, for coming. We all know that it's a difficult time. You guys had it here very difficult. We all are struggling. But it's amazing... last year I played a final here and there was no crowd. This year it's much better. You guys are great." Dodig won the men's doubles title at Melbourne Park last year with Filip Polasek, and was already a three-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

Mladenovic, meanwhile, is now an eight-time Grand Slam champion, with three mixed doubles trophies accompanying her five in women's doubles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022