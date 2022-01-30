Left Menu

Soccer-Wanderers coach Robinson defiant despite Brisbane loss

Wanderers dropped to 11th in the 12-team A-League on Saturday after a third defeat in their opening seven games of the season, but despite the struggles, Robinson remained convinced he can harness his team's potential. "The one thing I won't do is give in," said the former Wales midfielder.

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson said he can turn his struggling side's fortunes around as the pressure mounts on the Welshman following a demoralising 3-0 loss against Brisbane Roar. Wanderers dropped to 11th in the 12-team A-League on Saturday after a third defeat in their opening seven games of the season, but despite the struggles, Robinson remained convinced he can harness his team's potential.

"The one thing I won't do is give in," said the former Wales midfielder. "Today, we weren't at the races. But I'm not going to give in, I don't give in." Nikola Mileusnic scored a brace and Rahmat Akbari was also on target as Brisbane climbed to eighth, with the result increasing the scrutiny of a Wanderers side that had been expected to challenge for the title this season.

"There's pressure on every manager that's not in the top six of this league," said Robinson. "I'm no different because I'm a foreigner. "You have to accept it, you embrace it, you sometimes have to enjoy it, as hard as it is.

"It's not nice when people are not saying very nice things about you, but you have to stick to your beliefs and what you've grown up doing and what you know and work hard. "When you work hard, generally, usually, what happens is it does turn at some stage.

"We were miles off it tonight. We're not far away in relation to the bigger picture but we were miles off it tonight and it's not acceptable." The first six finishers in the league phase of the A-League advance to the championship playoffs and, while Robinson is convinced he can steer the team out of trouble, he conceded his fate was beyond his control.

"That's not in my hands," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

