Olympics-Snowboarding-Canadian teen Gill to replace injured Livingston in Beijing

Liam Gill was prepared to watch the Beijing Olympics from afar but will now attend as a competitor as Canada Snowboard said on Monday he will fill a quota spot in the men's halfpipe following an injury to compatriot Derek Livingston. The 18-year-old Gill, who got the news only days before the team departed for Beijing, will be the second-youngest member of the Canadian snowboarding contingent competing at the Feb. 4-20 Olympics.

"I woke up to the news and I didn't know how to feel. Derek is an idol of mine who has pretty much brought me through the past few years," said Gill. "So when I thought about going to the Games I wanted to go with Derek. "I had totally given up on any hope of going and hadn't even packed my stuff. I am stoked to be going. I have a few runs up my sleeve and really want to make it count."

Livingston, who has been in the top 10 at the last two world championships and has two career World Cup podiums, was on track to compete in his third Olympics until he sustained a lower body injury following a recent training run. "I'm devastated that I won't be able to compete for Canada at the Olympics, but I'm super excited for Liam and can't wait to watch my fellow Canadians at the Games," said Livingston, who was the lone Canadian man to qualify in halfpipe.

